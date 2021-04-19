Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most known names globally due to her personality, movies, style, and more. The actress, who has been part of hit Bollywood films and a couple of projects in the West, is a sought after actress who has rejected way too many films.

Advertisement

Don’t believe us? Well, it’s true. Priyanka has said no to many films – we listed down 10 here – owing to reasons like no dates, not liking the role much, and a couple of others. PS: Did you know she said no to not 1 or 2 Salman Khan films, but more than that?

Advertisement

Shocked? Well, scroll down and check out the Bollywood films Priyanka Chopra Jonas rejected.

Ghajini (2008)

Priyanka was offered the role of the chirpy and bubbly girl-next-door in the Aamir Khan starrer, but she turned it down reportedly because of commitment issues at that time.

The role of the leading lady was then played by actress Asin Thottumkal.

Robot (2010)

The female lead of Robot, which starred Rajnikant in dual roles as a scientist and a robot, was once upon a time in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ kitty. In an interview with Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh Khan, who was then supposed to play the male lead, said that his production house, Red Chillies Production, had signed PeeCee for the part.

The role that ultimately played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Cocktail (2012)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all set to play the popular and b*tchy Veronica in Cocktail, but alas, she walked out of it. Reason? Well, she was unsure about the movie.

The role was then played by Deepika Padukone, and let us say we loved her in it.

Heroine (2012)

We all know Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first choice for this Madhur Bhandarkar film. The actress rejected the movie after reading the script as she thought it would be repetitive as she already featured in the movie Fashion.

Well, her loss was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gain.

Race 2 (2013)

While reports were strong that Priyanka Chopra Jonas rejected this meaty role in Race 2, producer Ramesh Taurani said that wasn’t true. He went on record, saying, “To be frank Priyanka was never actually in the film. Yes, we were in talks with her initially but due to date issues, since she is busy shooting for Don 2, we dropped the idea.”

Many suggested one of the reasons for PeeCee saying no to the project was her not so good equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan back then and Saif Ali Khan being the male lead. The film was finally made with Deepika Padukone essaying the role.

2 States (2014)

Priyanka Chopra was the first choice to play the south Indian girl opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this Chetan Bhagat adaptation. But she chose not to be part of it. In a 2011 conversation with IANS, Priyanka said, “I am not in discussion with anyone regarding 2 States. There is a great team involved, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bharadwaj and I definitely look forward to working with them at some point in the future. However at this time, I am just committed to completing my existing projects on hand, which include Kunal Kohli’s next Barfee and Krrish 2.”

The film finally starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles as SRK, too, said no to the film.

Kick (2014)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was initially chosen as the heroine of this movie. However, she refused to play the lead due to unknown reasons.

The role was then offered to Jacqueline Fernandez, and we must say she set the screen on fire with her dance moves in Jumme Ki Raat.

Sultan (2016)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was offered the female lead in the Salman Khan lead sports drama. But as reported by Hindustan Times, the actress declined the offer as she wanted her cousin Parineeti Chopra to play the part. She even recommended her name to the makers as she felt it would help revive the latter’s career.

Sources, however, claim director Ali Abbas Zafar was a bit sceptical, and hence the role was finally played by Anushka Sharma.

Fanney Khan (2018)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was offered the lead role of the singer in Fanney Khan, but she had to decline the offer owing to date issues. Talking about it, director Atul Manjrekar had told PTI, “With Priyanka we were looking at the singing part too. We needed an actor who is also a singer. She was interested but had date issues as she had Quantico in her plate. Madhavan was finalised, but the whole schedule got shifted and that’s how casting changed.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally stepped into her shoes.

Bharat (2019)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped out of this Salman Khan starrer just days before she was supposed to begin filming her part. While reports suggested that the film was intended to be her grand re-entry into Bollywood, the actress bid the film adieu to marry Nick Jonas.

The film saw Katrina Kaif stepping into her shoes, and we loved Salman and her chemistry on-screen.

Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas had rejected all these films? Let us know which one shocked you the most in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate With Rajkumar Hirani For 2nd Time But He’s More Excited About The Filmmaker’s Collab With Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube