Since the inception of Indian Cinema, more than 90% of films have shown women as the damsel in distress. Bollywood too has followed the same pattern, and we have hardly ever seen the leading ladies take on roles that can give male actors a run for their money.

Over the last couples of years, there has been a change, and we have seen actresses playing non-conventional characters and impressing us. The future too looks promising. 2021 itself could see many leading Bollywood actresses leave impressions like never before.

From Alia Bhatt as a brothel madam in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Katrina Kaif as a superhero to Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee and Shraddha Kapoor as a Chief Minister – take a look at some Bollywood actresses who are sure to leave us stunned!

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Alia Bhatt

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been in the news ever since it was announced way back in 2019. The film traces the journey of Gangubai (Alia Bhatt) from being forces into prostitution to becoming the madam at one of the brothels in Kamathipura in Mumbai.

We all know Alia’s acting calibre now add in SLB’s direction, and we are sure that there is no way she is not going to make a place in your heart. At the same time, we are sure she will steal the light from many actors – male and female.

The Girl On The Train – Parineeti Chopra

An adaptation of a book and Hollywood film of the name, The Girl on the Train see Parineeti Chopra play an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. The trailer of the film released recently, and we have to say that she looks intriguing.

If the film is as nail-biting as the trailer, there is no doubt that she will give her male counterparts a run for their money.

Madam Chief Minister – Richa Chadha

Earlier this month, the trailer of Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister released. Featuring Richa Chadha as the leading lady, the film follows her journey from being a no one to becoming the CM in a male-dominated society while facing challenges from her family at the same time.

Just seeing her performance in the trailer is proof that she can carry this film on her shoulders like a pro and compete with any other who wants to plays a politician in Bollywood.

Naagin – Shraddha Kapoor

There are way too many naagin on the Indian television, but these shapeshifters have been missing from Bollywood for a very long time. Bringing this mythological character back to the silver screen is Shraddha Kapoor in a trilogy produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

With the excitement among her fans to see her on-screen again and her acting chops improving with every film, we bet she will bite the others and impress all with the film.

Superhero movie – Katrina Kaif

In the last quarter of 2020, it was announced that Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to make a superhero film with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif in the lead. We have seen her in action in films like the Tiger franchise, Bang Bang, Phantom and more.

Talking about this exciting project, Zafar said, “I don’t need a man opposite Katrina Kaif in this film. She herself is the hero as well. This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won’t have a romantic track in it.”

Rashmi Rocket – Taapsee Pannu

There is no doubt that Taapsee Pannu is a talented actress, and her filmography is testimony to it. In this Akarsh Khurana directorial, Taapsee played a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and freedom to become an athlete.

While Bollywood has seen films on other female sportspersons – the focus has always been on their male coaches. It will be interesting to see Pannu come into the light with this sports drama. And her prep and workout updates is proof that it will give the leading men of the industry a run for their money.

Which Bollywood leading lady are you excited to see kick some *ss and break the stereotypes of being the damsel in distress? Let us know in the comments.

