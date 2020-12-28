Netflix has a massive library of Hindi films. Although there are few classics available as well, most of the films are from this decade. Having said that the streaming service has done an excellent job of accumulating some of the good Hindi movies on Netflix.

There are some brilliant independent Hindi films and some timeless titles that never get too old to revisit. So here are some of the best Hindi movies on Netflix that you might have missed but ought to watch it.

Game Over

Taapsee Pannu starrer, which was originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, is one of the best movies on Netflix in Hindi. Ashwin Saravanan directorial film is a psychological thriller, wherein Pannu plays a wheelchair-bound woman who has Nyctophobia (fear of darkness). She is a game designer by profession but her life turns upside down after a serial killer enters her house, making her play a twisted game for survival.

Chopsticks

Sachin Yardi directorial is a feel-good Hindi movie on Netflix that stars Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar in the lead. Palkar plays the role of an introverted and under-confident girl while Deol plays the role of a con-man who is well versed with the underbelly of Mumbai. The cross path when her car gets stolen and someone refers her to artist for help in retrieving it back. As the two searches for her car, both start admiring each other for contrasting personalities.

Rajma Chawal

Leena Yadav directorial film, which was released in 2018, is one of the best Hindi movies to watch on Netflix. The comedy film stars Rishi Kapoor, Anirudh Tanwar, and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The film explores a father-son relationship after the death of the matriarch in the family.

Haraamkhor

The film, which is directed by Shlok Sharma, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. Siddiqui plays the role of Shyam, a teacher in a village who takes advantage of his student Sandhya’s (Tripathi) circumstances. However, things take a turn when their illicit affair comes to light.

Masaan

Masaan is one of the top Hindi movies on Netflix. The film has won two awards at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It showcases the brilliant performances of Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra. The film’s plot is set in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where moral prejudice and cast differences reign supreme.

So which one of the Hindi films are you planning to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

