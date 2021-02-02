Being an Indian, I am biased towards the Indian culture and everything that puts my country in a good light. Be it our history, our music or our festivals, India is a blend of everything that would make you want to involve yourself more and more into it. Maybe, that is why few singers from the West were tempted to have an Indian touch in their songs and music videos. From Selena Gomez, Coldplay, Pussycat Dolls to Major Lazer, we have a list of firangi songs which has an Indian flavour.

Advertisement

COLDPLAY – HYMN FOR THE WEEKEND

The video is entirely shot in India and beautifully captures our country’s different flavours. It appears as if Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay band, has understood India’s rich culture so well that he could not stop himself from shooting this song here. From Beyonce dressed in Indian attire to the festival of Holi captured perfectly through their lens, this song is every bit of India and its flavour. In fact, the video also featured Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in it.

PUSSYCAT DOLLS – JAI HO! Ft. NICOLE SCHERZINGER & A R RAHMAN

Most of us still have the superhit A R Rahman song from Slumdog Millionaire on our playlist. We love it don’t we? But what we all love more is the Pussycat Dolls version of this Hindi song. The slight firangi touch to this song has given it an all-new flavour and, We bet you will get addicted to it once again. Apart from the lyrics, the band’s lead singer, Nichole Scherzinger has a slight Indian touch in her attire. She sports a bindi and a dupatta which is two of the most important elements of a woman’s attire in India.

Advertisement

SELENA GOMEZ – COME & GET IT

Do you remember the way this song begins? With the melodious Indian singers playing the Tabla, this Selena Gomez song couldn’t get a better start. In fact, her modern and melodious voice blends perfectly with the Indian musical instrument, the Tabla and this firangi song made an instant entry into our Indian hearts.

MAJOR LAZER & DJ SNAKE – LEAN ON

The perfect blend of India’s attitude and positive vibes is something that makes this song a major hit. Be it the palace they shot in or the attire of the background dancers, everything screamed India and Indian culture. In one of his interviews Major Lazer revealed, “We have always been a culture mashup, and to us, India feels like some kind of special creature with one foot in history and one firmly in the future. The experience is something we’ll never forget.”

Must Read: Shakira Birthday Special: From A $5.5 Million Home In Barcelona To A Private Plane & Island – 6 Expensive Investments Of The Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube