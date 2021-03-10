Someone rightly said, “To travel is to live”. Well, yes! I would totally agree with this saying. I don’t know what would happen to me If I wouldn’t travel. Now that we haven’t been able to travel as we used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have realized the importance of travelling even more. In the last year, the only trips I have taken are virtual ones on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the constant scrolling, I came across some of the best travel influencers whose profiles made me want to take a trip right then right now! From Bruised Passports to Tanya Khanijow, I am going to be listing the top 4 travel influencers who will instantly set your mood right, and you will roam around the world in just a matter of a few minutes.

SHEHNAZ TREASURY

Advertisement

Remember the cute bubbly girl from Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishk? Well, that girl has turned into a brilliant travel influencer now. Her energy and vibe are so good that the positivity will get through you, and you will instantly feel the rush to travel. She is funny, she is creative, and moreover, she knows what her followers want, and she caters to their needs.

BRUISED PASSPORTS

Did someone just say cute? Well, Savi and Vid, the creators of Bruised passports, are every bit cute, and their profile is proof of that. The husband and wife duo inspire us to travel the world and compel us to be better people and spend quality time with our partners without compromising on our dreams. Their profile is a gem for all travel enthusiasts, and you can learn a lot from their experiences. Confession – they are my favourites, and more than their travel stories, I love the way they are as a couple.

SCHEREZADE SHROFF TALWAR

Unlike, Bruised passports, Scherezade Shroff Talwar is a solo traveller and loves to give her followers a taste of everything. She has travelled to many countries, and once you follow her, be rest assured that you will be told about every hack you need to know about that particular place.

NIKHIL SHARMA

The newly married Nikkhil Sharma, or Mumbiker Nikhil as you all know him, is a blessing in disguise for all the bikers who want to explore the country on two wheels. This man has taken several trips on his bike or car and keeps inspiring us to shed away our hesitation and take that trip. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he has travelled almost everywhere and continues to do so. His storytelling is so good that once you start watching his vlogs, we bet you cannot stop.

Must Read: Masaba Gupta Is Redefining ‘Dark Skin Beauty’ With Sabyasachi’s 2021 Collection As She Continues To Be The Torchbearer Of Body Positivity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube