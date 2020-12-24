Christmas is the most celebrated festival in the US. And no doubt over the years, it has been one of the best periods for releasing films. People love to come out and enjoy films with their friends and loved ones. That’s why some of the biggest films of Hollywood have released in the last week or 10 days of December.

Advertisement

Even this year when the world has been badly suffering from COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros managed to bring their superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas.

Advertisement

In this story, we’ll take a look at some of the major Hollywood films which have released during the Christmas period in the last 5 years. Along with that. we’ll also have a look at their business in the US as well as worldwide.

1) 1917

The highly acclaimed film which won multiple Academy Awards as well released in the US on Dec 25, 2019. Starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Benedict Cumberbatch among others and directed by Sam Mendes, the film did a business of $159.2 million domestically and $384.1 million worldwide.

2) Aquaman

The superhero film starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and others released on Dec 21, 2018, in the US. As per Box Office Mojo, The James Wan directorial did a business $335 million in the domestic market and $1.15 billion worldwide.

3) Bumblebee

Travis Knight’s film also released on the same day and collected 127. 1 million in the USA and $ 467.9 million worldwide.

4) Pitch Perfect 3

Dec 25, 2017, saw the release of musical comedy Pitch Perfect 3. Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow among others the film collected $104. 8 million in the USA and $185.4 million worldwide.

5) The Post

Another film which released in the same period was The Post. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks starrer hit the cinemas on Dec 22 and collected $81.9 million at the US box office. It did a business of $179.7 million worldwide.

6) Sing

The Family Musical released on Dec 21, 2016, and starred big names like Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and others. It did a business of $270.3 million in the US and $634.1 million worldwide.

7) Assassin’s Creed

The Patrice Désilets directorial also released on the same day and collected $54.6 million in the USA. The worldwide collections of the sci-fi film were $240.7 million.

8) Daddy’s Home

Mark Wahlberg, Linda Cardellini starrer released on 25 Dec 2015. The family comedy was a perfect Christmas release and did a business of $150.3 million in the US and $242.8 million globally.

9) Point Break

The action-thriller starring Luke Bracey, Edgar Ramirez, Teresa Palmer, Keanu Reeves among others also released on the same day. It collected $28.8 million in the US and $133.7 million worldwide.

Must Read: Hailey Baldwin Shares A Cosy Pic With Justin Bieber Revealing It To The First Time When She Found Of Being In Love With The ‘Yummy’ Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube