Akshay Kumar’s story from being a martial artist to becoming one of the top and most sought after stars in Bollywood is impressive. With the actor giving multiple releases in a single year, it is hard to believe that he may have turned down projects that were beneficial for all those associated with the final product.

Well, this is true. Over the course of his impressive Bollywood career, Akshay said no to (not many) films that were a boon for the actors who replaced him. In fact, did you know he even declined starring in a project that was to feature a Fast & Furious franchise star?

Interested to know what Akshay Kumar said no to? Well, scroll down and see how his no was among the best things that happened to Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Baazigar (1993)

Abbas –Mustan’s 1993 thriller Baazigar established Shah Rukh Khan as one of the stars to watch out for in Bollywood. The film saw SRK playing a negative role, and reportedly this was the exact reason why Akki said no to it. As per past media reports, the Boss actor turned down the offer claiming the negative role will spoil his image. But, less than a decade later, Akshay played a negative role in another Abbas-Mustan directorial, Ajnabee (2001).

If you were finally going to play a baddie, why didn’t you just do it in the ’93 thriller, sir? Not that we are complaining, we loved seeing Khan portraying the duals roles of Ajay and Vicky. Apart from Kumar, the other actors who rejected this film included Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Race (2008)

Another Abbas-Mustan action-thriller Akshay Kumar said no to was the 2008 hit multi-starrer Race. As per reports, the director duo wanted to cast Akshay as Ranvir Singh, but he turned down the offer due to the reasons best known to him.

The role then went on to Saif Ali Khan, who played it, giving rise to one of the better franchises in Bollywood (Race 3 isn’t part of it as it neither had Saif nor the directors). Race proved to a commercial hit and boosted Saif’s career too.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Akshay Kumar is known for featuring in films that are either patriotic or around social issues. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a film based on the life of Milkha Singh, and both he and Milkha Singh wanted Kumar to personify him on the silver screen. Alas, Akki turned it down as he was not satisfied with the script.

The role later went on to be played by Farhan Akhtar, and no one, I mean it – NO ONE – is complaining. The movie was well-loved by the critic and the audiences and became a commercial hit.

A Hollywood Film

Several media reports claim that Akshay Kumar was once approached by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) studios to feature in a movie co-starring The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. However, Khiladi Kumar reportedly turned it down, stating that he was not convinced with his character in his film.

During the promotions of Mission Mangal, Akshay was asked about doing a Hollywood flick, and he told Hindustan Times, “I wouldn’t say I’ve not been offered Hollywood films, but whatever came wasn’t big enough or that great. And I’m very happy doing films in Bollywood.” He then added, “If something very good and effective comes that lets me show my talent in a better way, I would love to do it.” Would you like to see Akki move West? Let us know in the comments below.

Last on our list is not a film but a song that featured in one.

Character Dheela Hai Song From Ready (2011)

As per reports, Akshay Kumar was to feature in the song Character Dheela Hai, which became an instant hit and a rage among youngsters upon its release. The track was to have been incorporated into his 2010 film Khatta Meetha, but due to some unknown reasons, Akshay didn’t let the plan materialise.

The song then became an item track in Ready and featured Salman Khan and Zareen Khan doing some sleek and catchy moves. Can you imagine Akshay in it? I can’t.

Which of these rejections of Akshay Kumar shocked you? Let us know in the comments.

