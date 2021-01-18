Humour is subjective. It’s easy to be ridiculous, or worse—boring. However, last 10 years there was nothing short of hilarious comedy films. For those just want to laugh at the screen, look no further, we have compiled 10 best Hollywood comedy films which will leave you splits.

Bridesmaids

Paul Feig directorial Hollywood comedy was released in 2011. The film felt like a breath of fresh air since the film let women be gross, raunchy, messy, and funny without turning them into two-dimensional stereotypes. The film follows the story of Annie (Wiig), who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honour for her best friend, Lillian. It stars Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey in important roles.

Dumb And Dumber To

It’s the third film in the Dumb and Dumber film series. If you liked the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber then you may even like this film. The Hollywood film, which was released in 2014, was co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly.

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde directorial is a coming-of-age buddy Hollywood comedy film that stars Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, and Jason Sudeikis. The film tells the story of two graduating high school girls who set out to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. The film is a modern mashup of “Superbad” and “Bridesmaids”.

Crazy Rich Asians

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name. The Hollywood film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. The film has several funny scenes. Nothing in the film is cheap, including humour.

Girls Trip

The 2017 comedy film, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith in important roles. The film tells the story of a group of four friends who go to New Orleans to attend the Essence Music Festival in order to reconnect after a long time.

What We Do In The Shadows

Directed by Waititi and Clement, the film stars Jonny Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Stu Rutherford in their roles of Deacon, Nick and Stu respectively. The 2014 film is based on 2005 short film of the same name.

The film tells the story of vampires who are finding that modern life has them struggling with the mundane – like paying rent, keeping up with the chore wheel, trying to get into nightclubs and overcoming flatmate conflicts.

The Death of Stalin

Armando Iannucci directorial is a political satire black comedy film that stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Whitehouse, and Jeffrey Tambor. The 2017 film depicts the power struggle following the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953.

Trainwreck

The romantic comedy film directed by Judd Apatow and written by Amy Schumer. The 2015 film stars Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, Vanessa Bayer, Tilda Swinton, Ezra Miller, and LeBron James. The film has several hilarious scenes that will tickle your funny bone.

The Heat

The buddy cop action comedy film directed by Paul Feig stars Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, Demián Bichir, Marlon Wayans, Michael Rapaport, and Jane Curtin. The Hollywood film tells the story of an uptight FBI Special Agent is paired with a foul-mouthed Boston cop to take down a ruthless drug lord.

The Nice Guys

The 2016 neo-noir action comedy film directed by Shane Black, stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David and Kim Basinger. The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles, where a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star.

