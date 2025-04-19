Yook Sung-Jae is one of the popular South Korean actors who is currently gearing up for his recent K-drama, The Haunted Palace, that premiered on April 18, 2025, on Rakuten Viki. As a lot of anticipation has been rising around the drama, the actor has come up in the searches more than usual. Now, if you are eager to experience the versatility of the actor, then before you stream The Haunted Palace, watch his other performances on various OTT platforms.

Goblin

Yook Sung-Jae’s one of the most loved characters in his entire career is from 2016’s Goblin. In the K-drama, he plays Yoo Deok-Hwa, a kind-hearted but cheeky chaebol heir and the grandson of the Yoo family, who is asked to look after Kim Shin, the Goblin (portrayed by Gong Yoo). Initially, he was seen as a spoiled brat who was just interested in money and getting his credit card balance. However, as he starts living with Goblin and Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-Wook), he forms a bond with them. In one such incident, the drama shows how the Almighty takes over his body to weave the fates of the characters.

Watch the series on Netflix.

Reply 1994

In 2013, Yook Sung-Jae appeared in the K-drama, Reply 1994, and garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance. He played Sung Joon or Ssukssuk, the younger brother of Sung Na-Jung (Go Ara), whose family runs a boarding house as a business and gives it to six friends. The storyline revolves around each of the characters and how their friendship and relationship evolve into something more meaningful. This drama etched many memories in our minds.

Stream it on Disney+.

The Golden Spoon

The Golden Spoon featured Yook Sung-Jae as the male lead. The rom-com drama, based on a webtoon, revolves around a boy, Lee Sung-Cheun, who belongs to a poor family but gets a chance to redeem his destiny under a mysterious circumstance. Sung-Jae plays Lee Sung-Cheun, who, after buying a golden spoon from an old lady from the streets, gets a chance to switch his fate with one of his wealthy friends.

Watch this fantasy romance drama on Disney+.

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Mystic Pop-up Bar is another fantasy mystery drama about a bar that only opens at night and possesses some magical elements that help its customers to heal their deepest wounds through their dreams. The bar can make people wander into different realms. Yook Sung-Jae plays Han Kang-Bae. The bar revolves around three characters – Wol Joo (Hwang Jung-Eum), the owner who has a unique gift of healing wounds, Chef Gwi (Choi Won-Young), a charming part-timer who also helps in the process, and Kang-Bae.

If you want to watch a fresh take on fantasy drama, watch this on Netflix.

Who Are You: School 2015

Who Are You: School 2015 is a K-drama revolving around twin sisters Lee Eun-Bi and Lee Eun-Byul (played by Love Alarm’s Kim So-Hyun), who get separated at a young age. When Eun-Byul goes missing, Eun-Bi takes her role. While Han Yi-Ahn (Nam Joo-Hyuk) had feelings for Eun-Byul, unfortunately, he developed feelings for Eun-Bi, who stepped in as Eun-Byul. The sisters’ lives get intertwined again in a surprising twist of fate as they switch their identities. Yook Sung-Jae portrayed Gong Tae-Kwang, a quirky but extremely charming person who will definitely make a place in your hearts. This K-drama has a beautiful storyline that will keep you hooked till the end.

Watch it on Netflix.

It seems like Yook Sun-Jae has a connection with fantasy dramas, as his recent K-drama that is streaming on Viki on April 18, 2025, also has a background of fantasy horror. The series also stars Bona and Kim Ji-Hoon in the lead star cast. Are you excited about it?

Well, Sung-Jae has always proved his acting mettle in whichever drama he featured in. Hopefully, he won’t disappoint his fans this time. What say?

