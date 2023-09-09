Gong Yoo is one of the most celebrated actors of all time. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not only because of his acting capabilities but also for his gorgeous looks. His intense and expressive eyes, flawless skin and features are what attract the most. Gong Yoo’s handsome appearance is complemented by his magnetic charm and charming smile, making him the heartthrob in the entertainment industry.

Gong Yoo shot to international fame with his critically acclaimed Zombie thriller ‘Train To Busan,’ and who can forget his suave cameo in Netflix hit ‘Squid Game‘. But do you know that there was a time when fans were extremely disappointed with Gong Yoo’s cameo in the Netflix K-drama?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Ever since the announcement of Gong Yoo’s appearance in Squid Game, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what his role would do. Fans had expected that Gong Yoo would be seen in an extraordinary cameo that would be memorable, however, when the K-drama was released, fans were extremely disappointed to see that their favourite actor appeared for a few minutes. For the unversed, Gong Yoo played the role of a con artist in Squid Game who had fooled desperate people in need of money to bet on themselves.

This led to an uproar with fans taking to social media to express their unhappiness. Many fans also wanted to see their favourite Gong play a full-blown villain. One fan wrote, “Gong Yoo WTF. I wasn’t ready for this,” while another commented, “Did he cameo as a cf model?” A third comment read, “I KNOW IT’S A CAMEO BUT IT’S GONG YOO PEOPLE”.

Check out the tweets:

THE WAY I SCREAMED SKSKSKSKS #SquidGameEp1 did he cameo as a cf model or.. this look is a 10/10 pic.twitter.com/CJGNsKt9Kg — 🌷 (@ryoonicorn) September 17, 2021

This is me on beginning of 1st episode and also me towards ending of it. #SquidGame #SquidGameEp1 pic.twitter.com/bwWS92peyn — meow | layoVer 🐶 (@dontgivefucks_) September 30, 2021

I KNOW IT’S A CAMEO BUT IT’S GONG YOO PEOPLE 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺#SquidGameEp1 pic.twitter.com/vVD2sv1XV8 — AsfiYa (@AsfiYaHum) September 17, 2021

The fans were so upset that later when a western media outlet had addressed the Coffee Prince actor as the ‘Squid Game actor’, they slammed the publication for disrespecting the legendary Korean actor. The fans claimed that the ‘Squid Game’ cameo was not a career-defining performance of the actor and ended up trolling the media outlet.

What was your reaction after Gong Yoo’s cameo in Squid Game? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more K Drama updates!

Must Read: When Son Ye-Jin Turned Into A Glamorous Goddess As She Flaunted Her Cl*avage Through A White Sleeveless Gown & Made Our Jaws Touch The Ground

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News