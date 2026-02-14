Netflix will release the first reunion special for Single’s Inferno season 5 on February 14. It marks a structural shift for the dating franchise. The Valentine’s Day broadcast brings together all 15 former island participants for a post-season discussion. Until now, the series has limited follow-up content to brief digital interviews.

But this new installment broadens the format. Viewers are expected to receive direct updates regarding couples who departed the Inferno together. Interest has intensified across international markets as a result. For context, season 5 concluded with five final couples, the highest number in the franchise’s history.

Moreover, the season ranked second on Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 chart, representing its strongest performance to date. This is why fans are much more thrilled to see the cast’s real-time reactions in the upcoming segment.

Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date

Single’s Inferno Season 5 Reunion will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 5 pm KST/12 a.m. PT. The total episode count has not yet been disclosed.

However, the structure is anticipated to mirror Western reunion programs that emphasize confrontation and relationship confirmation.

The Season 5 reunion will publicly address whether the final couples transitioned into real-world relationships. To those unversed, previous installments avoided this disclosure. Directors Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, and Park Su-ji stated during a media briefing that assumptions claiming the franchise lacks authentic couples are inaccurate. According to production, several genuine partnerships have been formed through the show, including during the current cycle.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s than checking in on our favorite singles? Single’s Inferno Reunion comes out this February 14 on Netflix!#SinglesInfernoReunion #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno5 pic.twitter.com/CBXEljj0A6 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) February 11, 2026

However, speculations have been rampant about Mina Sue Choi and Lee Sung-hun, the final pair of Season 5. Recently circulated images allegedly showed Lee Sung-hun at an amusement park with another woman. The photographs depicted them standing closely in attraction queues and seated side by side, which prompted an online debate. Observers interpreted the interaction as intimate.

Lee Sung-hun subsequently deleted his personal social media account, limiting independent verification. On the other hand, Mina Sue Choi has not issued a statement as well. Production has also refrained from any official comment. However, Lee reportedly denied the claims later on.

사랑은 계속됩니다. <솔로지옥> 시즌5, 절찬 스트리밍 중.

그리고 <솔로지옥 리유니언>, 2월 14일 공개, 넷플릭스에서 단독 스트리밍. pic.twitter.com/dDhsv4a3rE — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 13, 2026

There were a total of five endgame couples from the season: Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hun, Lim Su-been and Park Hee-sun, Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin, Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min, and Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il. The contestants who were left were Jo I-geon, Youn Hyun-jae, Shin Hyeon-woo, Lee Ha-eun, and Ham Ye-jin.

Trailers show a multi-day affair, and it’ll show fans the couples who are still together. Amid this momentum, Netflix Korea has confirmed Season 6. The platform announced that the next installment is in development and will return with greater candor.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

