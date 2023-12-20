The popularity of K-dramas saw unprecedented growth this year, but do you know what else soared in 2023? It’s actor Rowoon’s fan following. While he already has an impressive resume with K-dramas like Extraordinary You (2019), She Would Never Know (2021), and Tomorrow (2022), the fame Destined With You brought him is unparalleled. Now, his popularity seems to have contributed to his ongoing drama, The Matchmakers, which is heading into its finale week with its all time-high viewership ratings.

Rowoon announced his exit in September from his boy group SF9 to focus on individual activities, including acting, and what followed was his rise as a true blue K-drama star. Notably, the singer continues to be the 9th member of SF9, extending his support to the other eight members throughout their musical journey.

The Matchmakers follows a young widow, Jung Soon-deok (Cho Yi-hyun), and a young widower, Shim Jung-woo (Rowoon), who decide to form a union to marry off three single ladies who symbolize the issue of “old maidens” in Joseon. The KBS2 drama, directed by Hwang Seung Gi and Kim Soo-jin, premiered on October 23 with rave reviews and critical appreciation.

Episode 15 of KBS2’s The Matchmakers received an average nationwide audience rate of 5.0 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This number is the drama’s greatest ever and matches the previous episode’s rating.

A Bloody Lucky Day, a tvN drama, received an average national rating of 2.2 percent, which represents a slight decrease from the 2.7 percent rating of its previous episode. ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me, on the other hand, garnered an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent, holding steady with the rating of its prior episode.

The last episode of The Matchmakers is expected to premiere next week. With the ongoing frenzy around the Rowoon starrer, fans are expecting an even bigger jump in the buzz, thereby increasing its average viewership.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Tae Hee To Make Special Appearance In Welcome To Samdalri, Will She Revive Jo Sam Dal’s Career?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News