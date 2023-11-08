Twinkling Watermelon and The Matchmakers have become two of the top choices of Korean drama lovers. Both K-dramas that air on weekdays are also facing neck-to-neck competition over viewership ratings. Twinkling Watermelon airs on tvN on Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm (KST), while The Matchmakers is a KBS2 drama airing at 9:45 pm (KST) on Monday and Tuesday. Scroll ahead as we break down this week’s viewership ratings of both dramas for you.

Twinkling Watermelon is an ongoing drama that will see its finale next week. Starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo, the drama is also available to stream on Viu and Viki. It follows the story of a CODA child with a passion for music who travels back in time to 1995 – where he meets his now parents and strives to make their lives better.

Starring Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun, The Matchmakers, set in the historical backdrop of the Joseon era, follows a talented young man chosen to marry the princess – but things begin to go south for him when his bride dies at the altar. He then becomes the unluckiest person in the entire country with little to no hope of getting married; however, his life’s course changes when he meets a young widow and joins forces with her to find spouses for those treated unfairly in society. As many as four episodes of the KBS2 drama have aired so far.

Despite generating the majority of social media frenzy, Twinkling Watermelon is lagging behind The Matchmakers, which continues to bag the top spot in the viewership ratings, Soompi reported stating Neilson Korea’s stats. Twinkling Watermelon achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, seeing a 0.1 dip from its previous episode’s score of 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, The Matchmakers garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.9 percent, also witnessing a dip of 0.1 percent from the previous episode’s rating.

Meanwhile, weekend dramas Live Your Own Life, My Dearest, Strong Girl Namsoon and Castaway Diva have achieved record-breaking ratings. Live Your Own Life currently leads with a 16.8 rating. My Dearest, a historical drama, garnered an impressive average rating of 11.4 percent all across South Korea. Castaway Diva, meanwhile, scored an average rating of 8.0 with its latest episode. Netflix drama Strong Girl Namsoon witnessed an amazing 8.7 rating with its 10th episode on Sunday.

