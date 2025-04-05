Lee Seung Gi began his legal battle against his former agency back in 2022. He accused Hook Entertainment of not paying him any of his rightful income for the last 18 years for all of his music-related work. The actor sent a legal notice to the company, and the unpaid amount was settled. However, the dispute went further when Hook Entertainment filed a counter-lawsuit against Lee Seung Gi.

According to Korea Daily, on April 4, the Seoul Central District Court held a hearing for the lawsuit filed by the company. The court has dismissed all of its counterclaims, ruling in favor of Lee Seung Gi. Hook Entertainment has been ordered to pay 581 million KRW to the actor, excluding delayed interest. However, the legal costs should be split between both parties, as ordered by the court.

For the unversed, the whole situation began back in November 2022, when Lee Seung Gi claimed that Hook Entertainment (currently known as Green Snake Entertainment) had not paid him any revenue earned from his music-related works for the last 18 years; he has been with them. He also sent a legal notice to the agency, demanding the settlement amount should be paid. The following month, Hook Entertainment paid him 5.40 billion KRW as unpaid earnings and accumulated interest. The actor ended up donating that money to charity.

The legal battle could have ended there. However, it began again when the agency reversed course. They filed a lawsuit against the actor, claiming that they had overpaid him and asked him to pay back 900 million KRW. In response, Lee Seung Gi’s legal team confirmed that they have obtained new evidence that points to his total unpaid earnings amounted to 9.60 billion KRW. So, the company still owed him about 3.00 billion KRW.

With the recent ruling in his favor, fans are hopeful that agencies will begin taking accountability when it comes to properly paying their artists. Lee Seung Gi’s victory has received cheers from fans across the globe.

A multi-talented Korean star, Lee Seung Gi, terminated his contract with the agency On June 10, 2021. On April 29, 2024, he signed an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made.

The actor began his acting career in the early 2000s. His first main role arrived with Shining Inheritance (2009). However, it was the fantasy rom-com My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho (2010) that propelled him to global stardom. In this drama, he starred alongside Shin Min Ah, and their chemistry won the hearts of viewers.

In the following years, he continued to build his career with projects like King2Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), A Korean Odyssey (2017), Vagabond (2019), Mouse (20210< and more.

Lee Seung Gi has also starred in some films, including Love Forecast (2015), The Princess and the Matchmaker (2018), Ma’am Cheif: Shakedown in Seoul (2023), and About Family (2024).

Not just an actor, he is also a popular TV personality who has hosted shows like Starlight Boys, New Journey to the West, Sing Again, and more.

