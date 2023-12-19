All seven members of the South Korean pop band, BTS, are currently enlisted for their mandatory military enlistment. While Jin, Suga, and J-Hope have already been serving their compulsory time, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook bid a somber farewell to their fans last week. Recently, the first picture of Jungkook and Jimin from their training camp in the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, went viral on social media, which shows Jikook attending a lecture for reading and educational training.

As more details related to BTS’ mandatory military service continue to unfold, fans are shocked to learn that the group will undergo rigorous practice throughout their training. As per multiple media reports, soldiers are required to go through chemical, biological, radiological, and grenade drills. The most grueling of all, as pointed out by many netizens who have served in the South Korean military, is the gas chamber challenge, also known as ‘The Hwasaengbang’ in Hangul. In January of this year, BTS’ eldest member Jin‘s pictures of him participating in the training had gone viral.

During the infamous Hwasaengbang training, military trainees practiced putting on gas masks in a live gas chamber. It first gained notoriety among the general public after it was featured on variety shows like Real Men and Infinite Challenge. BTS fans, especially foreigners, are shocked to learn that the members will be undertaking such intense tasks, which, as previously seen, even result in many soldiers fainting. However, since all the members of BTS have expressed their desire to enlist as normal people, they will have to adhere to all the challenges imposed during their 21 months in the army.

Japanese media outlet Nippon News Network recently commented on the tough military training of the South Korean army, adding that “BTS members need to complete various types of training, such as entering rooms full of gas without wearing masks.” The report took many by surprise, who were not familiar with the nature of the strict training regime in the army.

Following the report going viral, many former recruits took to social media to share their experience of the painstaking training, revealing it needed to be completed before the trainees began their service as active soldiers.

One user wrote, “Every time I see BTS being silly and goofy, I think about how they have to go through gas chamber training, and my smile drops.”

everytime i see bts being silly and goofy i think about how they have to go through gas chamber training and my smile drops — . (@jimnpak) January 18, 2023

Another one mentioned, “I saw someone who went through it say it was awful, but they were able to laugh about it afterward and share stories. I know BTS will bond with each other over their experiences.”

I saw someone who went through it say it was awful but they were able to laugh about it afterwards and share stories. I know bts will bond with each other over their experiences 😊 — 𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@jkmyluckycharm) January 19, 2023

BTS members are expected to reunite in 2025, as per their agency, BigHit Music.

Must Read: When BTS’ Jin Couldn’t Stop Bawling After Learning About His Dog’s Death Mid-Recording!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News