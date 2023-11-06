If you’re a K-pop lover, you will know what BTS is, but even if you aren’t, you will still know what BTS is and what power the members of Korean boy band members hold over their massive fanbase. The band consists of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM. While everyone has separate fandoms, Jungkook is the golden maknae of the group and has huge popularity across the globe.

JK is currently awaiting his upcoming album release, Golden, and one of the songs from that album, Standing Next To You, is already ruling. Amid all of the promotional events and hullabaloo, he sat down with his hyung Suga in his chat show and talked about a few things that nobody knew. Scroll to find out!

In another fun episode of Suchwita with Suga, Jungkook appeared as a guest and talked about his future plans and his album Golden. During the conversation, when Suga asked JK what it is like to promote overseas and about his Good Morning America (GMA) and BBC’s Live Lounge performances, the K-pop idol opened up about the difficulties. At that moment, the BTS member added that he was asking because he had heard about the thunderstorms and rain that affected his performance.

Jungkook shared that when he was preparing for his appearance on the show, there were rain and thunderstorm predictions, which is why the audience needed to stay under the shelter. And because of that, JK was rushed into performing with GMA staff, giving only a 5-minute head start. And in all of the rush, his rehearsal stage was also canceled, and apparently, the K-pop idol had ‘panicked.’

He said, “I was told I just had to start the pre-recording. I was like, ‘Huh? What?’ And I wasn’t even feeling well then so I was kind of panicking.” Even though he was not feeling well and his rehearsal was canceled, JK had given an outstanding performance, winning lots of hearts.

In other news, there have been a few reports surfacing about Jungkook’s solo world tour after a picture went viral on social media platforms. After breaking records with Seven and coming up with Standing Next To You and his album Golden, this will be a big surprise for all JK fans.

Check it out here, as found on X:

JK WORLD TOUR??!! WHAT DO THEY MEAN BY THAT?!!!! pic.twitter.com/OIYQZkaEMf — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) November 5, 2023

Well, what do you think? Let us know.

