Stories featuring people with disabilities or on the neurodivergent spectrum are still rare, especially in Korean dramas. Over the past two decades, however, certain shows have reshaped the genre with progressive leads and thoughtful explorations of friendships, relationships, and life’s complexities, earning devoted audiences both in Korea and abroad. Before Attorney Woo captured hearts and raised awareness about autism, a doctor named Park Si‑on tackled the challenges of being an autistic physician on screen.

Who is Park Si-on from Good Doctor?

In 2013, Good Doctor premiered in South Korea. Joo Won played Park Si‑on, a young man with autism and savant syndrome. Before Shaun Murphy, he was the first to bring to life the delicate role of a pediatric surgeon struggling to earn acceptance. Joo Won’s portrayal resonated deeply, winning awards and praise for its emotional honesty and nuance.

In an interview with Soompi, Joo Won said playing Park Si‑on was one of his most challenging roles. He worried deeply about portraying autism respectfully, understanding that his performance could shape public perception. He later shared that receiving supportive letters from autistic individuals and families helped validate his careful approach.

What are the similarities between the Korean original and the US remake of Good Doctor?

When ABC adapted The Good Doctor in 2017, Freddie Highmore stepped into the role of Shaun Murphy. The pilot episode mirrored the Korean version almost beat for beat—viral rescue, emotional history, and boardroom monologue included. The character’s name was even changed to echo Si‑On phonetically. However, after the pilot, the tone shifted. Shaun is placed in a general hospital, romance is introduced earlier than in the original, and character arcs evolve faster. The American version tames some emotional rawness and intensifies drama with serialized medical cases.

Why is the Korean original story of Good Doctor still a fan favourite?

Good Doctor, starring Joo Won, was only 20 episodes long, whereas the US remake spawned seven seasons. Despite the limited number of episodes, the original Korean story draws fans for its raw emotional depiction, Joo Won’s articulate mannerisms, and straight storytelling synonymous with Korean dramas. Korean dramas engage the viewers immensely with their tight storylines and limited number of episodes, creating a lasting impression. While there is nothing wrong with

If you are a fan of Shaun Murphy, but are unaware of Park Si-on, then get ready to watch the Korean Good Doctor! Be it Shaun or Si-on, adorable and good doctors with great emotional depth are there to appease you!

Watch the trailer for the original Korean story of Good Doctor here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lee Jin-Wook’s Beyond The Bar Crosses Good Boy Ratings, Becomes JTBC’s Fastest 2025 Climber!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News