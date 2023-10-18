Apart from their phenomenal acting skills, South Korean celebs are widely followed for their impeccable dressing and styling sense. Their fashion choices, which include minimalistic tones with the right fitting and colors, are always pleasing to the eye. As Bae Suzy is among the top actresses in the industry, her latest look raised many eyebrows as fans did not like her all-black outfit and also asked her stylist to take notes.

Suzy began her career by entering the musical world with the band Miss A in 2010. A year later, she made her acting debut with the television series Dream High. The actress has since then starred in several shows, and the last two were Start-Up and Anna.

After Anna, Bae Suzy is all set to star in the upcoming K-drama Doona! The show is set to release on Netflix on October 20, and the Start-Up actress is currently busy promoting it. For the unversed, Doona! is an adaptation of a webtoon and also stars Yang Se-jong. During the press conference for the show, Bae Suzy appeared in an all-black ensemble by Versace to make a statement, or at least she tried.

She wore a partially sheer, full-sleeved black top that hugged her body perfectly, along with a black neoprene pleated skirt. Despite being high-waisted, Bae Suzy’s skirt featured a lower belt with a gold and diamond buckle that created an image that the actress has a long torso. For shoes, the Vagabond actress opted for matching gladiators with some gold accents. While the shoes did not compliment the whole outfit, its length was also not appropriate for the skirt’s length. In all, Suzy’s stylist needed to do some more work as, despite the actress’ confidence, the look did not scream elegance of beauty.

This visual is sooo unreal 😭

Bae Suzy is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/9RIF99eGNr — Linngi (@Linngii) October 18, 2023

As per Koreaboo, Bae Suzy’s fans are also disappointed with her look. One wrote, “The styling is disappointing. Suzy in her vlog was way prettier,” another penned, “The styling sucks. She doesn’t suit black..”

A third one called out Bae Suzy’s makeup as she wore a mauve lip color. The netizen wrote, “They did cool-tone makeup on her.” Another commented, “She’s prettier without makeup.”

“What’s up with her shoes? Suzy is pretty,” wrote a fifth one about the K-drama star’s gladiators.

