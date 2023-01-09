Bollywood without music is like dal without salt. Bollywood means masala, entertainment, full-on dance, romantic tracks, and much more. And this past year has been a musical treat for all Bollywood fans. Last year, we came across many good movies but also faced quite a backlash. However, these four movies listed down below have come out with flying colours in terms of the music album. Scroll below to find the nominations and why they have been nominated, and give your valuable vote to the best!

2022 was quite a tumultuous year for Bollywood as most of the movies faced the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend all over Twitter and social media, which affected the box office of those. But however, there were a few films that stormed through the box office and earned massive numbers.

In today’s poll piece, we have the ‘Best Music Album’, and here are the nominations:

Laal Singh Chaddha

First up, we have Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya which was an Indian spin-off of the movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Even though there was a lot of anticipation before it could release, however, during the time of its release, the film faced a lot of backlash from the audience.

It didn’t do well at the box office, but its music album is definitely here to heal your aching heart. The songs like Kahani, Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi, Tere Hawale, and many more.

Brahmastra

Second, in the nomination list, we have Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural superheroic movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The movie was received well by the audience but a few groups of people trolled it as well. However, it sure minted a lot of moolah from the box office. The music album deserves a special mention for Kesariya, Deva Deva, and Brahmastra background score ‘Shiva Theme’.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Next up we have Alia Bhatt starring Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well, it was one of the most grossing and appreciated movies of last year and the audience went crazy to watch Alia as Gangubai. It broke all records domestically as well as globally. However, its whole music album is a gem, including Jhume Re Gori, Dholida, Shikayat, Meri Jaan, and more!

Qala

Last, in the nomination list, we have Qala, which was released on Netflix. Starring Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, and others, the movie is a cinematic treat. However, it’s not only the cinematography, its whole music album deserves a special mention. Songs like Shauq and Ghode Pe Sawar are trending currently on social media handles and other songs like Rubaiyaa and Phero Na Najariya are a ‘must-listen’ for all music lovers.

So here are the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 nominations for the ‘Best Music Album’ (Films). Vote for your favourite one, and may the best one wins!

