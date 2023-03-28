Koimoi conducted polls on Twitter on different categories spanning different genres of the Hindi film industry. And after months of conducting audience polls, we have the result for the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022, and it will be quite satisfying – we can guarantee that. Today, we have the results for five categories and to give a glimpse of what’s coming forward, before giving away all the results – RRR’s Naacho Naacho won the best dance track, and Arijit Singh obviously got crowned as the Best Playback Singer (Male). Now, keep scrolling to get the full list!

Music is something so powerful that it can heal an ailing heart, can boost up someone’s energy, add fuel to a celebration and so on and so forth. So, in today’s five categories, we have the Best Dance Track, Best Music Album/Director, Best International Track, Best Playback Singer (Male & Female).

Check out the winners’ list below:

Best Dance Track

It was a pretty clear win for RRR’s Naacho Naacho among the rest. With 68% of votes from the Twitter audience, Naacho Naacho led the category among Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s title track (17.4%), Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi (8%) and Dance Ka Bhoot from Brahmastra (6.6%).

Best Music Album

It was a tough fight between Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha in the category of which film won the best music album. However, with a scoring percentage of 48.3%, Brahmastra won the title, leaving Laal Singh Chaddha at 24.4%, Qala at 15.7% and Gangubai Kathiawadi at 11.6%.

Best International Track

It was an undoubted win for Harry Styles’ As It Was, with 73.7% votes. Even though Taylor Swift’s Anti Hero (21.4%) gave a tough fight to As It Was, it came second in the list. Beyonce’s Cuff It came in third with 2.6%, and Charlie Puth’s Light Switch came fourth with 2.3%.

Best Playback Singer (Female)

To everyone’s knowledge, the maximum vote has gone to none other than Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She received 65.7% votes from the lot, followed by Shilpa Rao for Tere Hawale in Laal Singh Chaddha with 18.9%. In the third place, we have Sireesha Bhagavatula, who received a lot of appreciation for her song Ghode Pe Sawaar in Qala and got 10.4% votes. Lastly, Lothika got 5.1% for the Gehraiyaan title track.

Best Playback Singer (Male)

It was a clear win for Arijit Singh with 88.8% votes for Kesariya, which was then followed by Shahid Mallya’s Shauq from Qala with 5.4%, Mohan Kanan’s Kahani from Laal Singh Chaddha with 3.7% and Sachet Tandon’s Mehram from Jersey with 2.1%.

