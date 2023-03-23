After months of running polls, we’re finally here with the results of ‘Koimoi Audience Poll 2022’. For those who don’t know, we conducted polls on Twitter, giving our audience the power to choose their favourites among nominees. In today’s story, we’ll be announcing the 5 winners of the different categories and the remaining winners will be covered in follow-up stories. Just to give a glimpse, KGF Chapter 2 has scored a victory by beating biggies like RRR and Brahmastra to win the honour of the ‘Best Trailer’, while Nora Fatehi has emerged as the ‘Best Filmy Diva’.

In today’s results, we’ll be announcing the winners in the following categories- Best Trailer, Best Actor In A Comic Role, Best Filmy Diva, Best Action/Fights and Best Scene.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the winners below:

Best Trailer

This has been a tough fight as KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) emerged as a winner by a slight margin. Yash’s magnum opus received 35.1% votes on Twitter, while RRR (Hindi) received 34.6% votes. Gangubai Kathiawadi fetched 14.1% votes and Brahmastra got 16.2% votes.

Advertisement

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Abhishek Banerjee has conquered here for his role in Bhediya. The versatile actor received a good share of 39.8% of votes from Twitter users, surpassing Sanjay Mishra’s 35% votes (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2). Again for Cirkus, Sanjay Mishra received 19.5% votes. Priyanshu Thakur (Jhund) got 5.7% of the votes.

Best Filmy Diva

Nora Fatehi (Manike song) scored a surprisingly one-sided victory here despite the presence of Kriti Sanon (Thumkeshwari song), Alia Bhatt (Dholida song) and Vaani Kapoor (Kaale Naino Ka Jaadu song). Nora got a tremendous vote share of 58.4%, slaying it in style over Kriti (26.6%), Alia (10.2%) and Vaani (4.8%).

Best Action/Fights

RRR wins in this category and it has left behind biggies like KGF Chapter 2, Brahmastra and Kantara. The SS Rajamouli directorial has secured an impressive vote share of 44.5%. KGF Chater 2 received 33.3% votes, while Brahmastra and Kantara received 13.5% and 8.7%, respectively.

Best Scene

Last year’s underdog, Kantara emerged as a winner in this category all thanks to its powerful climax. It fetched 34.2% votes on Twitter. RRR (Jr NTR vs Tiger fight) received 31.6% votes, while KGF Chapter 2 (Yash’s entry) received 23% votes. Brahmastra (pre-interval block) got 11.1% votes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Feels Saawariya’s Box Office’s ‘Disater-ness’ Was Celebrated, Says “My First Film Itself Was A Very Big…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News