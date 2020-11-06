Life of cricketers is tough. While they entertain the fans by giving their best in the ground, it comes at the cost of the most important thing in life – family time. Hardik Pandya is no different!

Advertisement

The cricketer is right now in Dubai where he is playing IPL 2020. While there, he is obviously missing his family. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic became parents of a little boy earlier in lockdown this year. The little one named Agastya is now being badly missed by papa Hardik.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback post. In the gallery post, there’s a video in which he can be seen enjoying playtime with Agastya. Then there’s a cute picture of Hardik and his son as well. The cricketer captioned the post as, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I’ll remember these days for the rest of my life 🥰”

Needless to say, the post has been loved by the fans as well as Natasa Stankovic who dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic also shared a small clip recently in which she can be seen playing with Agastya. In the clip, we can see Agastya playing with her nose while she talks to him fondly. While sharing the clip, she captioned it with a single heart emoji.

The post brought a lot of love for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son. There were sweet messages and blessings pouring in for the little boy. The comments section soon started flooding in with Hardik Pandya 2.0 comments, and some even called him ‘Chota Hardik’.

A fan wrote, “He is looking so cute Hardik Pandya 2.0”. Another fan wrote, “So cute chota pandya.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic grabbed all the limelight when the two announced their relationship and later their pregnancy. But as we speak all that attention has now been deservingly stolen by the little munchkin Agastya.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Hardik & Natasa.

Must Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mohammad Nazim’s Last Episode Shoot Schedule Is Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube