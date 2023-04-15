A whole generation grew up watching the Harry Potter franchise and it’s intricately woven with many people’s lives including Zendaya. The actress is one of the most talented among the current generation. Zendaya, who is also a part of one of the most popular franchises, Spider-Man is obsessed with the HP series. The young star once revealed how the films help her calm down and if any of her friends visit her then they are bound to sit through them. Keep reading to know everything in detail.

The Harry Potter series is based on JK Rowling‘s fantasy book series and it starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in key roles. The first film was released in 2001 and the last in 2011. The franchise has eight films and there are talks of the ninth film going on.

Back in 2019 Zendaya in an interview with Instyle shared her obsession with the Harry Potter movies. As per the report, she watches one HP movie a day. It is like, one Harry Potter movie a day to keep the doctor away. Watching the film is like meditation for her apparently.

Zendaya said, “Everyone has their own thing, like a form of meditation or whatever. Me, I find it very hard to just sit there and clear my brain. People say I’m crazy, but I watch Harry Potter, like, once a day. It’s just calming to me, so that’s my thing. People are like, ‘Oh my god, Harry Potter again?’ I say, ‘Don’t come over to my house if you don’t want to watch it, because it’s going to be on.”

According to FandomWire, Zendaya went on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour To watch the tour of the making of Harry Potter in London. The actress who is currently in a relationship with Tom Holland allegedly went to watch the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London in January. The report also states how the duo took an HP quiz together and she obviously like a true Potter head aced it.

