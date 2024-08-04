The Young and The Restless veteran Melody Thomas Scott, aka Nikki Newman, divulged she intentionally stabbed Hollywood Clint Eastwood with a needle without any provocation. In her memoir 2020 memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, Scott divulged she purposely stabbed Clint Eastwood with a needle when working with him on a film as a teen.

Melody Thomas Scott has been one of the biggest stars of daytime TV for over four Decades. Before joining the Soap world, she spent two decades acting in various films and shows. Given her six-decade tenure in the industry, it’s no surprise she had some interesting stories to tell. Melody Scott Thomas did just that in 2020 when she released her memoir Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama.

Scott, best known for playing Nikki Newman on CBS’s The Young and the Restless since 1979, divulged she was known as “the girl who stabbed Clint Eastwood with a needle” in Hollywood after she acted out on the set of of 1971 Don Siegel-directed film The Beguiled when she was 13-years-old.

Recalling the incident in her memoir, Melody Scott Thoma shared that they were filming a scene during which Eastwood was supposed to be dead. The Young and the Restless star Melody Scott Thomas was reportedly among the girls around his body sewing it into a burial shroud with a “long, extremely thick, authentic Civil War sewing needle.”

While shooting this scene, the Young and the Restless star inexplicably decided to stick the needle into Eastwood’s foot, causing him to jump out of the burial hole and scream in pain.

“I cannot explain what went through my mind, but I couldn’t resist it,” Scott said, trying to explain her actions. She added, “I sat there for a few minutes thinking: Oh, no, I can’t do that. I can’t do that. I can’t do that. Oh, yes, I can! And I did it.”

In her memoir, Melody Thomas Scott revealed decades later she confessed stabbing Clint Eastwood to a room full of people at the 2004 Publicists Awards, where Dirty Harry actor was getting an award.

Scott said the actor did not react to her confession but only gave her his trademark wry look.

“He never really said in words, ‘You’re forgiven.’ But at least I got that off my chest, and he and most of Hollywood knew I did that,” she noted in her memoir.

