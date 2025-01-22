Will Smith reportedly still harbors deep resentment toward Chris Rock following the infamous Oscars slap.

A source revealed to In Touch that while Chris has recently faced some personal drama, including a heated exit from a holiday party in December 2024, Will is enjoying “every second of his misery while twisting the knife to no end.”

Chris Rock’s Controversial Incident at Holiday Party

Chris reportedly stormed off during his set at a party hosted by Pratt Industries’ Anthony Pratt after making a controversial joke about Mexicans – “Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets,” – which caused an upset in the audience.

His outburst, which included complaints about being filmed, only added to the tension.

The Fallout From the Oscars Slap

The In Touch source said that “Will’s getting the last laugh and loving it,” but that he “will never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he’s managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so.” The source added that Will “still hates the guy and his smug attitude.”

On the night of March 27, 2022, Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which sparked Will to slap Chris in front of the Oscars audience.

The incident led to Will’s ten-year Oscars ban and resignation from the Academy, while Chris went on to face his own fallout from the altercation.

In a written apology, the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ star explained that “a joke about Jada’s medical condition [due to alopecia] was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” but did not justify his actions, calling it “unacceptable and inexcusable.” He added that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

However, later despite Will’s public apology and his attempt to reconcile, including a video message in July 2022, Chris has yet to forgive him, dismissing the apology as a “F–k your hostage video.”

The source also claimed that in Will’s opinion, “Chris isn’t the victim here” and that “a lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology.”

