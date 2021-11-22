Will Smith has lately been in the news for the explosive revelations made by him in his recent memoir called Will. In the book, he has spoken about various personal moments which have been a turning point in his life. In one of the segments, Will Smith has mentioned that he was so affected by a breakup once that he ended up having s*x with multiple women to mask his pain.

Smith has also been promoting his latest biography film, King Richard, which hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. The movie is based on the life of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams, who was also their trainer for a certain period of time. The movie has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars actors like Demi Singleton and Jon Bernthal in key roles.

In the memoir released on November 9th this year, Will Smith has spoken about the breakup with his first girlfriend Melanie and how it impacted him deeply. He has mentioned in the book that he desperately needed relief and since there is no definite pill for heartbreak, he resorted to retail therapy and “rampant s*xual intercourse”.

Elaborating on how he coped up with the difficult heartbreak, Will Smith said, “up until this point in my life, I had only had s*x with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena”

Speaking about the kind of effect his lifestyle had on his mind, he said, “I had s*x with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm”. He further added that sometimes these moments would make him gag and vomit and in every case he wanted the person to be his ‘the one’, who would make the pain go away.

