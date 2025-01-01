So, here’s a fun tidbit: Matt Damon’s cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t come easy. In fact, he had to get special permission to film it. Yeah, you read that right—because of Australia’s strict COVID rules, the guy who’s been in pretty much every blockbuster since Good Will Hunting had to jump through some hoops. But hey, when the government’s calling to tell you you’re only allowed in because you’re creating jobs, you know it’s a big deal.

Damon wasn’t just cruising down under for a quick cameo—he was back as the Asgardian actor playing Loki (from that hilarious Thor: Ragnarok bit). But here’s the kicker: It wasn’t just about showing up and doing his thing. The Australian government made it clear: no special permission, no cameo. “The only reason you’re getting in is because this production is creating jobs,” he said. And while they could’ve done the movie without him, the humor wouldn’t have been quite the same without Matt’s Loki.

Damon broke it down in an interview with GQ: “There were government officials who called me and explained to me in no uncertain terms: The only reason you’re getting in is because this production is creating jobs.” Essentially, the actor got the VIP treatment because he was part of a major movie, and the production was helping stimulate the local economy. He added, “Could the production live without me? Yeah. But you start pulling jokes away from something that’s funny, and eventually, it’s not. Do you know what I mean?”