Deadpool 3 might’ve been delayed before, but it’s finally here and living up to the hype. Director Shawn Levy teased an epic showdown between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the MCU. Unlike their previous X-Men Origins: Wolverine encounter, this face-off is different, with tons of style and chaos. “Deadpool’s awesome, but he’s deeply flawed — and Wolverine is Wolverine,” Levy alluded.

And here’s the kicker: Deadpool might not always win. Shocking, right? But, apparently, Reynolds is all about putting the story first, not getting all the glory. According to Levy, “Ryan operates from a place of ‘What’s going to be most satisfying to the story?’” This isn’t about ego battles between Reynolds and Jackman. No, it’s about delivering the best, most satisfying film possible.

But I don’t think these two will be pulling punches off-screen, either. In fact, Levy couldn’t help but gush about how Reynolds and Jackman are such good pals.

They’re not just co-stars—they’re buds who want to see each other succeed. “Ryan knows the opportunity it is to have Wolverine co-star in a Deadpool movie,” Levy revealed. “They love each other’s jam.” And we get to sit back and watch all that love explode on screen.

Let’s throw it back to Deadpool 2 because the writing was already on the wall. In the Super Duper Cut, Wade Wilson takes the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of himself out for a little time-travel slaughter, and while Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time plays in the background, Wade gets extra cheeky with Logan. “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws, and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s going to ask you to get in the saddle again. And when he does, say ‘yes.’” And guess what? That moment wasn’t just a throwaway joke. Deadpool 3? Yeah, it’s finally happening.

And don’t even think for a second that Deadpool 3 toned down for the MCU. Levy made it crystal clear that Deadpool will be the same foul-mouthed, violent, R-rated mess we know and love. Deadpool staying true to his roots? You bet. “We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping ‘Deadpool’ every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear, write, and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. It’s too fun.” Did he call it “too fun”? Yeah, we’re here for it.

Levy also confessed to one of his past regrets: he was forced to cut The Internship from an R to a PG-13. He’s not about that life anymore. “One of the few regrets in my career is that I got strong-armed into recutting The Internship from an R to a PG-13. I still regret it because the R-rated version of Vince [Vaughn] and Owen [Wilson] in The Internship was way better.” Rest assured, Deadpool 3 isn’t getting watered down.

