Wondering why Matt Damon passed on these roles? “Well, Dark Knight was a small role that I was offered,” Damon casually explained. “I was headlining something else and couldn’t squeeze it in.” That “something else” ended up being a big deal, but The Dark Knight was about to change superhero cinema forever. And Matt? Well, he wasn’t part of that ride.

But wait, it gets juicier. Damon didn’t just miss out on Batman—he almost joined another iconic franchise. In a shocking twist, Damon admitted he passed on Avatar, which would’ve given him a sweet 10% cut of the box office.

That’s $250 million left on the table, and Matt? He’s not shy about it. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,” he said with a shrug. Ouch. So why would he let go of that kind of cash? Simple: loyalty. Damon was knee-deep in another Bourne movie at the time and didn’t want to bail on his team.

But it wasn’t just The Dark Knight and Avatar. Damon almost made his mark in another Batman film—Batman & Robin (1997). Yep, he was one of the final three to play Robin. “I remember calling Chris [O’Donnell] and being like, ‘I’ll work for a quarter of what that dude’s [asking for],” he laughed. But in the end, it was Chris O’Donnell’s gig. “They always intended it for Chris,” Damon said.

Now, let’s talk about his The Dark Knight close call again. The role of Harvey Dent wasn’t huge, but it would’ve been legendary. “It wasn’t Heath or Christian’s part,” Damon downplayed at first, referring to Heath Ledger’s Joker and Christian Bale’s Batman. “But it was an amazing movie.” He ended up passing on it, despite knowing it would be a hit. And who could forget the “biggest payday in the history of cinema”? Damon joked about accidentally missing out on a career-defining moment. We’ll just leave that one in the “what if” folder.

And here’s the kicker—Damon’s career wasn’t exactly hurting. He went on to do Interstellar with Christopher Nolan, where he landed a small yet significant role. So, even though he missed The Dark Knight, he wasn’t exactly sitting at home wondering what could’ve been.

In the end, Damon’s career choices seem like the stuff of legend—missed opportunities, huge roles, but always with the idea that it worked out for a reason. From The Dark Knight to Avatar, and even Batman & Robin, the roles he passed on are almost as iconic as the ones he took. And Damon? Well, he’s still making waves in Hollywood, just on his terms.

