This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the hit family drama, sneaked in a show reference while announcing her latest pregnancy. In a dubious life-imitating-art twist, Moore, pregnant with her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, announced her pregnancy through a post with a fitting This Is Us reference that left fans overjoyed.

Mandy Moore, 40, posted a picture of her two young boys wearing shirts that say “middle” and “big.” She captioned the post, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three is coming soon. I can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Fans of the hit NBC show would recall The “Big Three” reference used to describe three siblings on This Is Us—Kevin, Kate, and Randall—played by Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown, respectively. Mandy Moore played their mother.

How did Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith meet?

Mandy Moore married her first husband, Ryan Adams, in 2009 when she was 24 years old. Moore filed for divorce from singer Ryan Adams in 2016. On Jesse Tyler’s podcast earlier this year, Moore described her turbulent marriage to Adams as something that “left me in a really hollow, empty, isolated place.”

Mandy Moore told People she met her current husband, Taylor Goldsmith, from the band Dawes, on social media. Mandy Moore recalled posting an Instagram post in 2015 expressing her love for Goldsmith’s band. Goldsmith, who saw the post, reached out to Moore, and the couple began emailing back and forth before going on a date.

How old is Taylor Goldsmith?

Taylor Goldsmith is 35 years old and married Mandy Moore in 2018. The couple is already parents to Gus, born in 2021, and Ozzie, born in 2022.

Taylor Goldsmith Net Worth

According to Gem Tracks, the singer, songwriter, and record producer who started his career in 2002 has amassed a net worth of $11 Million. The lead singer and guitarist for the folk-rock band Dawes is the son of musician Lenny Goldsmith, the lead singer of Tower of Power in the 1980s.

