Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s iconic love story and relationship is known to all. But not many know of the bygone days when the singer was in a relationship with Little Mix fame Perrie Edwards. Not just that, the couple was engaged before Zayn broke up with her over a text message. Read to know the details below.

Yes, a text message – that’s right. Their relationship blossomed in 2011 and two years into the relationship, the couple got engaged. Zayn broke up with Edwards before leaving his boy band One Direction.

In a leaked excerpt from Little Mix’s new book – Our World, Perrie Edwards revealed how Zayn Malik broke up with her and how she went through turmoil after the heartbreak. “It was horrible, the worst time in my life,” Edwards wrote.

The singer continued and wrote “A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

Perrie Edward continued and wrote, “The girls were amazing, we’d have sleepovers and they’d get my favourite desserts and do everything they could to cheer me up. I surrounded myself with friends and family… I didn’t want to be alone because when I was I’d start thinking about things and get upset.”

Before Zayn Malik moved on with Gigi Hadid in 2015, he told Fader that he didn’t break up with Perrie over a text message.

“If you could word it exactly this way, I’d be very appreciative,” said Zayn. “I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

What are your thoughts on Zayn Malik breaking up with Perrie Edwards over a text message? Tell us in the comments below.

