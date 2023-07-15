Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp’s whirlwind romance took the entertainment industry with a storm. Their fans totally shipped them and wanted to see them end up together. Well, that did not happen as fate got in the way but their shippers still wish to know every detail about their relationship that ended long, long ago. On this cue, did you know that Winona once wanted to get married desperately but later, her father stopped her from getting hitched to Depp?

The stars started dating in 1990 when they co-starred together in Edward Scissorhands and ended their relationship in 1993. But, what happened in between? Scroll on to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Cinema once, Winona Ryder talked about her marriage plans and said, “I plan on it. I’m very much traditional that way. I’d like to think it’s just going to happen once. I’m a hopeless romantic. I was literally born wanting to get married.” Just like Johnny Depp, she too had a fondness for children deeply.

Winona Ryder added, “And I’m keen to have children. When I do it, I’d like to take a lot of time off. All I will say is that I love being with children. It’s so exciting when your friends start having babies. I love being around them.” Apparently, five months into the relationship, Johnny Depp had proposed to his then-girlfriend and they were rumoured to be engaged! But, then came the actress’s dad in the picture.

While talking to Vogue once, Michael Horowitz, Ryder’s father, said, “They were the hottest couple in the US at that time, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now. They were cool.”

The Stranger Things actress was also a part of the interview and she chipped in by saing, “But you stopped a wedding.” Her dad, like any father in the world, gave a befitting response and said, “We loved Johnny but you were 17.”

Well, like any father, Michael Horowitz also thought about his little girl and made the wise decision. Let us know what you think of the situation and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Lied To Her Parents’ Face About N*de Scenes In The Wolf Of The Wall Street & Said She Used A Body Double & CGI: “Don’t Care What You Hear, There’s No N*dity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News