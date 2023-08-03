American actor and rapper Will Smith is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He has given several blockbusters in his career and has received multiple accolades for his performance. However, more than his films, he has made headlines for his controversies.

Last year, the Emancipation actor smacked Chris Rock on the Oscar Awards stage. The Men In Black actor took this drastic action after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, mocking her shaved head. The tasteless jab was enough to cause Smith to march on stage and strike the chuckling comedian with an open hand, eliciting gasps from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Will Smith has previously lost his cool and gone into trouble. The actor apparently got into a heated altercation with Jada Pinkett Smith as well on the set of the 1998 film Woo. Living Colour and Woo and Tommy Davidson’s 2020 autobiography Living in Colour: What’s Funny About Me discussed the incident.

Although they hadn’t discussed or practised the kiss before, Davidson surprised Jada with a kiss during production because he didn’t feel the movie’s original ending to be gratifying. Will wasn’t too pleased with the improvisation, Davidson continued.

As reported by People, Tommy Davidson said in his book, “Will (Smith) went all gangsta on me, saying what I did was not cool. There was a moment there when we might have come to blows. My reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered, and I could have exploded.”

Even though it’s common for celebrities in committed relationships to kiss their co-stars, Tommy Davidson made a big mistake by kissing Jada Pinkett Smith without first asking her permission. As he says in the book, “I didn’t know this: You have to rehearse a kiss. You can’t just spring it on your costar … And I didn’t think it was all that big of a deal.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

Must Read: Disney Scanning Faces & Bodies Of Background Actors Without Their Permission For Their WandaVision Show Gets Slammed: “Have Your Hands Out, Have Your Hands In, Look This Way…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News