India and Hollywood have always had a connection. Whether it is the Indian stars making their way to the American film industry or Hollywood celebritiess’ love for India, there has always been an unusual connection. Talking about unusual associations, netizens once flooded the internet with congratulatory messages for then-newly elected UP CM Yogi Adityanath, but there was a catch, they added pictures of Vin Diesel.

Yogi Adityanath was announced the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after BJP won the State Assembly elections in 2017. In 2022, he was re-elected as the state’s CM.

In 2017, BJP took some time to unveil the name of UP’s new CM and it turned out to be none other than Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath. While netizens were thrilled with the news, Yogi’s win also began a meme fest as many found an uncanny resemblance between him and Fas & Furious star Vin Diesel.

Many shared Vin Diesel’s pictures to congratulate Yogi Adityanath, leaving others in splits. A Twitter user shared a picture of Diesel with Deepika Padukone from their film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and wrote, “Yogi Adityanath fought Nizam of Deccan and saved Rajput girl Mastani. But libtard filmmakers would never show this.”

Yogi Adityanath fought Nizam of Deccan and saved Rajput girl Mastani. But libtard filmmakers would never show this. pic.twitter.com/WhrdsdgsWj — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) January 28, 2017

Another user shared photos from Vin Diesel’s India visit and thanked Deepika Padukone for apparently supporting Yogi Adityanath. The tweet read, “Special thanks to Deepika Padukone for supporting YogiAdityanath in election rallies and thus making him CM.”

Special thanks to Deepika Padukone for supporting #YogiAdityanath in election rallies and thus making him CM. #YOGIFORCM pic.twitter.com/mdtZqgsdBL — Intolerant Monk (@intolerant_monk) March 18, 2017

Congratulations Vin Diesel for being selected as CM of UP. JK #YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/Nf6phckAWY — Ravi Shah (@Ravishah10) March 18, 2017

Seemingly, this meme fest did not end there as netizens spammed the comments featuring Yogi Adityanath as Ali Fazal shared pictures with Vin Diesel from Fast X premiere. One wrote, “Waah yogi ji aap Rome kb gyee,” while another penned, “Great photo with yogi ji.” Apart from the two stars, Fast X will also see Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

