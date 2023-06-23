Edward Scissorhands is a special movie in multiple ways. For starters, director Tim Burton did took ‘thinking out of the box’ to another level and created characters that remain evergreen. The movie also marked a turning point for Johnny Depp as his expression and limited dialogues touched his fans hearts. He also started dating his co-actor Winona Ryder during this phase. While everything worked in the actor’s favour, interestingly, he was not the first choice of the studio and Tom Cruise was approached for the role.

Burton was in favour of casting Johnny Depp for the movie but the studio was not convinced. They wanted to star bigger names and had approached Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman and Cruise for the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per The Digital Fix, Caroling Thompson, the producer of the film revealed that Tom Cruise, albeit interested in the film way too much, became quite demanding. He had all sort of questions and queries about his fictional character (who had scissors for hands) and that bothered Tim Burton. As per Dazed, Caroline said, “[Cruise] wanted to know how Edward went to the bathroom. He was asking the kind of questions about the character that can’t be asked for this character! Part of the delicacy of the story was not answering questions like, ‘How does he go to the bathroom? How did he live without eating all those years?’ Tom Cruise was certainly unwilling to be in the movie without those questions being answered.”

By the end, Tom Cruise wanted a happy ending for the film and Tim Burton was not having any of it. It could have ruined the magical essence of the movie and hence, the director and the actor ultimately parted ways. It all worked out in Johnny Depp’s favour as what happened next was history!

Johnny Depp’s performance in Edward Scissorhands won many hearts and the film earned almost four times its budget at the box office. In our opinion? No one else could have played the role better than Depp and his chemistry with Winona Ryder was like a cherry on the cake.

Let us know what you think about this game of fate and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: James Cameron Brutally Trolled For Claiming He “Spent More Time On Titanic Than The Captain” Amidst Titan Submarine Mishap: “Why Didn’t He Go Find The Sub?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News