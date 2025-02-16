When it comes to unconventional movies, many would assume today’s films push the boundaries like never before, but truth be told, even the most controversial modern movies seem tame compared to some of the audacious releases from the ’80s. Don’t believe me? Take the prime example of Cruising, a thriller starring Al Pacino that not only dove headfirst into a dark and unexplored subculture but also left audiences stunned with its graphic and boundary-pushing content.

Cruising: A Plot That Raised Eyebrows

In the movie, Al Pacino takes on the role of a cop sent undercover into New York’s gay leather scene to track down a serial killer, a premise that alone raised eyebrows. However, the film’s most jaw-dropping moment comes during a murder sequence, where, for a few frames, actual unsimulated gay p*** flashes on screen—timed precisely to coincide with the fatal stabbing of a victim.

Viewers were left in disbelief, with one comment on a YouTube video of all the death scenes from the film saying, “Holy cr*p!!!!! How did [director William] Freidken get away with that!!!!???? Those are multiple frame of h*rdcore!”

Backlash & Protests Against Al Pacino’s Cruising

The film, beyond the controversy of its graphic scenes, subsequently sparked real-world backlash. Cruising was loosely inspired by journalist Arthur Bell’s reports on unsolved murders of gay men, but Bell himself later condemned the movie, fearing it would fuel harmful stereotypes. His scathing critique led to protests, with activists using mirrors to disrupt lighting, blasting loud music during shoots, and even organizing a march of over 1,000 people in opposition.

Al Pacino’s Regret Over Doing The Movie

At the time, Al Pacino had little to say about the uproar, but decades later, in his 2024 memoir, Sonny Boy, he admitted he found the film exploitative upon finally watching it in full.

“I took the money, and it was a lot, and I put it in an irrevocable trust fund,” he said, as he wanted no financial ties to it. “I gave it to charities, and with the interest, it was able to last a couple of decades. I don’t know if it eased my conscience, but at least the money did some good.”

He added that he wanted “one positive thing to come out of that whole experience.” Friedkin, for his part, acknowledged years later that Cruising was far from a champion for LGBTQ+ rights, though he insisted he never intended it as a critique of the queer community.

