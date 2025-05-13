If you were compiling a list of the scariest horror movies ever made, The Exorcist would top the list for many diehard cinephiles and genre fans. The critics ‘ feedback was surprisingly mixed when the film was released in theatres in 1973. However, eventually, the movie achieved a cult following among film enthusiasts.

Here’s Why the Exorcist Director William Friedkin Fired a Gun on Set

Another fascinating trivia about the film is that its director, William Friedkin, fired a gun on set. According to a report by ScreenRant, in a documentary titled Leap of Faith, it was revealed that he once fired a gun to create a loud noise and capture a startled reaction from actor Jason Miller, who played Father Karras. It was for the scene when Friedkin wanted to extract genuine expressions from Father Karras’ character when he heard the sound of a telephone ringing in complete silence. It’s an innovative, albeit extreme method of directing a film, and unintentionally risky too. These days, using firearms on set is strictly regulated following incidents like the fatal shooting accident on the set of the Western film Rust, starring Alec Baldwin.

The Exorcist – Plot & Cast

William Friedkin’s horror film follows the terrifying story of a movie star’s (played by Ellen Burstyn) only child, Regan (played by Linda Blair), who begins to exhibit disturbing behaviour and is later found to be possessed by an evil demon. The distressed mother takes the help of two priests (played by Jason Miller and Max von Sydow), who must perform the difficult exorcism before it’s too late.

The Exorcist – Critical Acclaim & Audience Feedback

Initially, The Exorcist received a mixed response from critics, but eventually the film gained a massive following across the globe. The film has a critics’ score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and a higher audience score of 87%, It has a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. The Exorcist was nominated for a whopping ten Academy Awards, and bagged two for the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound categories.

Where to Watch The Exorcist On OTT

The Exorcist is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store.

The Exorcist Trailer

You can watch The Exorcist trailer here.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Tom Cruise Isn’t Alone! This Actor Has Starred In All 8 Mission: Impossible Movies – Can You Name Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News