Ben Affleck is a decorated star in the cinema, having succeeded both as an actor and a director. He is most popular for his stint as Batman in the DC Extended Universe, where he brought forward an experienced version of the Caped Crusader in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and then Justice League. However, before these movies, Affleck had the chance to associate himself with Man of Steel as well, and that too as the director of the movie.

Man of Steel was released in 2013 and was the first movie of the DCEU. It starred Henry Cavill as Superman and was directed by Zack Snyder, who had helmed most of the DCEU during its early days. However, before Snyder, the movie was also offered to Affleck to direct, who decided to turn it down.

Ben Affleck Declined Man Of Steel Because It Was Too Big For Him At The Time

In the early 2010s, Warner Bros. was keen on reviving the Superman franchise with a modern, grounded take that could match the success of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. The studio initially considered Ben Affleck for the director’s chair. However, Ben Affleck turned down the project for very specific reasons. In an interview with The Sun, Affleck explained that he admired Warner Bros.’ vision for Man of Steel.

However, he felt uncertain about his ability to direct a film with such extensive visual effects and large-scale action. At that point in his career, Affleck had primarily worked on character-driven, grounded stories, and he admitted he wasn’t confident in tackling a CGI-heavy superhero blockbuster. He also suggested that The Dark Knight’s director, Christoper Nolan, was a much better choice for the position than him.

“The one benefit of having done all kinds of movies as an actor is you learn the pros and cons of being tempted to do a really big movie because it costs a lot of money. With Superman, I think they`re going to do a great version. Chris Nolan is brilliant, and they`ve got a great director for it.” The job eventually went to Zack Snyder, who rebooted the Superman franchise. As for Affleck in DCEU, he debuted in the franchise, now in front of the camera.

