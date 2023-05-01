Taylor Swift is one of the leading pop stars in the music industry. Her songs have sold over 200 million records globally, making her one of best selling music artists in history. She enjoys a massive fan following, and her concerts are known for high-energy performances.

Back in 2015, Swift was in the midst of her blockbuster 1989 World Tour. She performed at a sold-out Petco Park in San Diego, where a man got too close for comfort. He didn’t even have a ticket to the show, but he somehow slipped in. Even though the authorities took the situation under control but years later, it became clear just how dangerous that situation could have been.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, security staff were aware of a concern halfway through Taylor Swift’s performance. A 26-year-old man named Christian Ewing was walking towards the stage on the field. He wasn’t wearing a bracelet that authorised him to be there, so they stopped him.

He wasn’t only lacking his concert ticket, it was discovered; he also wasn’t supposed to be thus close to the stage. Taylor Swift’s security personnel handed him over to the stadium’s security. The story might have ended there if the guard hadn’t faltered and let grip of Ewing as they were removing him.

Christian Ewing broke free of the stadium security guard, made his way to the stage, and climbed up as Swift was singing. Most people didn’t notice him because he was hidden in the darkness and close to the bassist and drummer. Swift wasn’t immediately aware of the hubbub. However, four security personnel did see what was happening and tackled the man. One of the guards cracked a rib during the confrontation.

They managed to hold Ewing this time. He was taken into custody and accused of a slew of offences, including felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal battery against a police officer, and many others. According to Billboard, he was examined by the San Diego Probation Department’s mentally ill offender unit. He was instead admitted to a psychiatric hospital after it was determined that he was not mentally fit to stand trial.

Nevertheless, Ewing confessed to the crime of assault and got three years of jail sentence. He was placed on probation. Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to have obtained the mental health care he needed to be ready to get back into society.

According to reports, evidence that Ewing beat Gregory Freeman, 57, to death put him back in jail in 2018. He was once more determined to be mentally unfit to face trial and was thus committed to a state institution for treatment. If he recovers sufficiently to stand trial, he might be given a term of 27 years in prison.

Even though she and her fans weren’t aware of it then, Ewing’s time on stage with Taylor Swift was stressed for everyone. Fortunately, nobody sustained major injuries that evening, though one security guy did break a rib.

