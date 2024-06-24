Selena Gomez is a popular and successful singer, actress, and entrepreneur. From her teenage days, Selena has been winning hearts with her acting talent. Her music is also widely loved, and her Rare beauty products boast mostly positive reviews from people who use them. However, from a very young age, Selena has been subjected to trolling and harsh judgment.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship has been one of the most controversial and discussed in Hollywood so far. Even though Justin is married to Hailey Bieber and Selena is dating Benny Blanco, their fans won’t stop hating each other. The journey hasn’t been easy for the ‘Ice Cream’ singer, and in 2017, she talked about getting bullied while she was working on her Disney show, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

Selena Gomez On Bing Bullied During Her Teenage

In an interview, the Rare Beauty owner shared why she wanted to get the rights to Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why, written by Jay Asher. Selena stated, “I think he understood that I knew what it meant to be bullied. I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel. And my mom had a lot of history dealing with (bullying). I heard her stories growing up. She’s very open about it.”

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, also shared her thoughts on bullying in an interview with the New York Times. The singer-actress’ mother told the daily that as a teen mom, she was judged. Even counsellors told her that she ruined her and Selena’s lives. Selena’s mother was bullied because she was an outsider, a “weird girl” with purple hair and combat boots.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez spoke about being trolled on social media. “You can’t avoid it sometimes. I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. [brittle laugh] You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing — even if it’s just physical.,” the Only Murders in the Building actress shared.

It has been seven years since Selena Gomez gave the interview. But often, the singer-actress gets trolled for her Instagram posts or reels.

On the work front, Selena Gomez was last seen in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The actress is currently working on the sequel to her Disney show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Selena has a movie in the pipeline, titled Emilia Perez. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the musical crime comedy also stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz.

