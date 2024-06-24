There’s no bad blood between Charli XCX and Taylor Swift. However, the same could not be said about Shake It Off singer Kim Kardashian. Recently, Charli XCX made it clear that she wants no part in the online fan fervour where celebrities are pitted against each other. The Brat artist defended Taylor Swift against fan vitriol shortly after the ‘Shake It Off’ crooner was accused of taking a dig at reality star Kim Kardashian.

It all started when Taylor Swift took to the stage on Saturday, June 22, during her second night at Wembley Stadium. During the performance, Swift played “thanK you aIMee” live for the first time since it was released as part of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The song is largely believed to reference her feud with Kim Kardashian. Before singing the song, Swift told the crowd, “Every time someone talks s***It makes me work even harder. It makes me that much tougher. It also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

Fans are convinced Swift shaded Kardashian during the performance. As the internet was teeming with shady discourse, a video from Chali XCX show at ZIGclub in São Paulo, Brazil, surfaced online. In the clip, fans can be heard chanting “A Taylor morreu,” which is Portuguese for “Taylor is dead.”

After one, Swiftie called attention to the clip, Charli XCX took to Instagram to defend her fellow popstar against the vitriol. In her story, she wrote, “Can the people who do this please stop? Online or at my shows.”

Charli, who proved there was no bad blood between them, added, “It is the opposite of what I want, and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

The singer had previously expressed she was “extremely grateful” to Taylor Swift for allowing her to open the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

