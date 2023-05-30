Scarlett Johansson, the name needs no introduction in the world of cinema with millions of fans and followers, but she too was a normal teenager once who had a strong affinity towards the forbidden elements [Ahem! Weeds]. The actress even had the popular nickname Cheech & Chong along with her then-boyfriend because of the amount of pot they smoked, once revealed by a friend of hers.

Johansson was in a relationship with the lead guitarist, Jack Antonoff, of the band Fun in high school, and she, along with Jack, was given the famous nickname based on the famous Canadian comedy duo of the same name, who were known for their love of cannabis. The comedians’ stints were based on the hippie and free love era, along with the drug and counterculture movements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per several reports, including one in The Growth Op, a friend of Scarlett Johansson once revealed Scarlett Johansson and Jack’s love for weed; they said, “She smoked elegantly,” and they were labelled s the Cheech & Chong. The friend allegedly revealed that the young couple smoked so much weed that once when they were asked to cut it out.

According to that friend of Scarlett Johansson and Antonoff smoked so much pot at their prom night that the limo driver had to intervene and tell them to cut it out. Even years after her high school era, there have been rumours that she enjoys smoking pot occasionally, although she never confirmed any of it herself. The actress has come a long way, and both she and Antonoff are happily settled in their own lives, and they might even revisit those wild times like we remember our old days.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson’s Asteroid City is all for its release, which will be coming out on the 16th of June. And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: DC’s James Gunn Didn’t Really Like The Iconic Character Of ‘Joker’ & He Revealed The Reason Why The “Clown Prince Of Crime” Didn’t Make It To The Suicide Squad

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News