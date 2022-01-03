Scarlett Johansson is one of the most followed celebrities of Hollywood not just for her stunning looks but also for her impressive script selection. She is best-known for her role in the Avengers series as she plays the Marvel character Black Widow. A few years back, the actor had opened up on doing s*x scenes on screen and how she did not mind them because they were challenging to some extent.

For the unversed, Scarlett is a celebrated American actor who has worked in a series of well-known films and shows. Her latest film Black Widow hit the market in July 2021 and was received quite well by the audience even amidst the pandemic. Her character was killed off in the final Avengers movie which marked the end of Black Widow’s journey.

In the year 2014, according to a report by Mirror, Scarlett Johansson had appeared on Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014, where she opened up about doing love-making scenes in her previous movies. She was of the stance that the s*x scenes are usually challenging and are all about staying in the moment.

“You have to be totally without judgement, and it’s sort of liberating. It’s challenging. You have to stay in the moment.”, the actor said.

In a part of the interview, Scarlett opened up on what it is like to be tagged ‘s*xy’ and her secret behind pulling it off. “I never put on a sexy face, so I don’t know what it means to act seductively.”, she said.

Scarlett Johansson also discussed a few things about her body and highlighted the part that she is not fond of. “It’s an OK body. I wouldn’t say it’s particularly remarkable though. I don’t like my thighs, my mid-section.”

In the year 2013, Scarlett Johansson was named as the ‘S*xiest Woman Alive’ by Esquire magazine for the second time after close to seven years. She won it for the first time in 2006 and went on to become the only woman to grab the title twice, at that time.

