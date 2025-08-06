In the chaotic yet comedic world of movie-making, unexpected bloopers are part of the drill, but what happens when the guy yelling “action!” becomes the main source of the disruption? That’s exactly what went down on the set of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

The director, Patrick Hughes, couldn’t stop cracking up during takes, so much so that the cast and crew resorted to kicking him out. The man was wheeled outside the studio mid-winter in the freezing cold. Why? Because Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek were too hilarious for their own good.

Why Samuel L. Jackson & Crew Exiled Director Patrick Hughes From Set

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard brought back Jackson and Reynolds as the chaotic duo Darius Kincaid and Michael Bryce. Hayek joined them as Sonia, creating a trio that delivered fast-paced humor throughout the action-packed sequel. But while filming, director Patrick Hughes repeatedly broke into loud fits of laughter, disrupting multiple takes.

During a BBC interview, Reynolds and Hayek were asked who struggled most with holding back laughter during scenes. Both pointed directly at the director. “The director was cracking up on camera while we were shooting what and we didn’t break and he would just like ruin a lot of takes but-but we were happy to know that he was happy and that he was laughing,” Hayek said.

Ryan Reynolds added, “Yeah, not even silent snickering either like would let it fly would come from diaphragm just real you know bassy, open-mouth laughter.” As the on-set delays grew, the crew decided to take action. Hughes’ monitor was wheeled outside the studio, and the doors were shut behind him. This allowed the actors to continue without being distracted by his audible laughter. The shoot happened in winter, making the situation even more unusual, as Hughes directed from the cold.

Patrick Hughes Later Confirmed The Story Himself

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Hughes later confirmed the story himself. “I couldn’t stop laughing like it just I couldn’t keep it together and it got to the point that they actually wheeled my monitor outside the studio doors. We were shooting in winter, mind you, they closed the studio doors, I was outside in the snow while people will feel me inside. But then, I was allowed to laugh as loud as I could because everything’s soundproof.”

Despite the unusual workaround, the film was completed successfully. The chemistry between Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek remained the core of the movie’s appeal. Even with challenges behind the scenes, the production delivered a sequel packed with laughs (some of them so real, even the director couldn’t hold back).

