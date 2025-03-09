Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s romance had an unexpected beginning – a kiss before they even started dating! And in true Reynolds fashion, he didn’t just keep that detail to himself. He gave Lively’s kissing skills an 8.5 out of 10.

The two met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, but romance wasn’t on the table. Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, and Reynolds was still married to Scarlett Johansson. Yet, fate, or Hollywood’s casting choices, had them locking lips on screen long before they became an item.

In a June 2011 interview with Mediacorp’s Channel 5, Reynolds was put on the spot and asked to rate Lively’s on-screen kissing skills. His verdict was a solid 8.5. Lively seemed surprised by the score, repeating it back to the interviewer as if expecting a higher grade.

By the time Ryan Reynolds made that comment, Blake Lively’s relationship with Badgley had ended, and she had moved on with Leonardo DiCaprio. However, her whirlwind summer romance with the Titanic star was short-lived. By 2012, she and Reynolds were married. It turns out that 8.5 was just the beginning of something much bigger.

For her part, Lively had some experience steering through Hollywood’s trickiest kissing scenes. In 2008, she told Cosmopolitan, “I’ve kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I’ve done for TV or movies.” A year later, she was in a much more awkward situation – filming a love scene with Ben Affleck for The Town. “The s*x scene was really awkward. It was my first day, so thank you for that,” she told Affleck in a 2010 Interview magazine chat. Affleck, however, had nothing but praise for her professionalism.

Looking back, Lively knew the horror stories about bad Hollywood kissers. In a 2018 Good Morning America interview, she joked about how awkward it could be. “It’s always confusing when you kiss a costar. Nobody wants to be the story of … like dragon mouth.” It’s not exactly the type of fire-breathing romance anyone wants.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively eventually became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, proving that an 8.5 out of 10 was more than enough to build a life together. Whether or not Reynolds ever revised that score remains a mystery, but considering their real-life chemistry, it’s safe to say Lively earned extra credit.

