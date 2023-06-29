Rihanna never shies away from making conversations around s*x and she is always willing to answer questions when it is about her s*x life too. In one of her earlier interviews, RiRi opened up about her first kiss and looking at her honest answer, it seemed she really did not enjoy that one. Scroll to know what did Rihanna say.

Rihanna was most recently spotted at Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 show which was curated by her close pal Pharrell Williams. The Barbadian crooner, who is currently enjoying her second pregnancy, stepped out with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Circling back to Rihanna opening up about her first kiss, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the songstress, in an interview, admitted that she was a late bloomer and was not really interested in boys until later on in high school. Shedding light on her first kiss, Rihanna asserted, “My first kiss was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever.” The singer added, “He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn’t kiss for, like, ever.”

In a different interview, Rihanna spoke about how she loves to get tied up and spanked, adding being submissive is fun. “Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. In there, I can be a little lady and have a male who has responsibility for the situation. That’s fun to me,” said the Grammy winner.

Rihanna added, “Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned. You’ve got to stop and get the whip from the drawer downstairs.” The 35-year-old singer and songwriter has been earlier linked with Drake, basketball player Matt Kemp, and even Leonardo DiCaprio.

The singer, in a different interview, spoke about s*x, saying, “I don’t want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get horny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have s*x.”

Rihanna, on the work front, recently made headlines after she stepped down as the CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

