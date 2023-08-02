Miley Cyrus may have made a place in our hearts as Disney’s Hannah Montana but continues to rule it as Miley thanks to her down-to-earth attitude and the courage to always speak her mind. The actress-singer is known for being candid about many things, including her s*xuality, relationships, s*x and more.

Today, we bring you a throwback story of the ‘Party in the USA’ singer and her views of p*rn. In this conversation – nearly a decade ago, Miley spoke about adult films, the expectations they give people and even crashed a few hundred wet dreams. Read on to know what she had to say.

During an interview with Ronan Farrow for the March issue of W in 2014, Miley Cyrus spoke about the trouble she had trusting people and how it has impacted her friendships and her dating life. The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer said, “Guys watch too much p*rn. Those girls don’t exist. They’re not real girls.” The former Disney star – who poses half-n*ked for the magazine spread added, “And that’s like us watching romance movies. That’s girl p*rn, because, like, those guys do not exist.”

Miley Cyrus, in the same interview, also said she doesn’t think that girls are innocent in the race to perfection. The ‘Flowers’ singer explained, “You don’t have to wear makeup. You don’t have to have long blond hair and big t*tties. That’s not what it’s about.”

In the same interview, the ‘Hannah Montana’ alum further added, that her music “has become [her] other half — rather than another person.”

