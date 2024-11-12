Megan Fox is the bona fide sex symbol of Hollywood. She is best known for her Transformers movies and is a prominent face in the world of fashion as well. Fox is also famous for her controversial interviews, and she sometimes gets in trouble for her remarks. However, the actress is often honest about her feelings and once revealed that she hates on-screen kissing. She shared an incident that is truly disgusting; no wonder she hates the whole experience. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress is often in the news for her work or her personal life. She has now announced her pregnancy news with fiance Machine Gun Kelly. On Tuesday, she announced the big news with a social media post comprising a picture of her cradling her bump and another showed off the positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back, baby.”

Megan Fox announces she’s pregnant with MGK’s baby following previous miscarriage: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” pic.twitter.com/hTXHuEj3Ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2024

Owing to her sex symbol status, Megan Fox had to do several steamy scenes on screen, including kissing. The actress once revealed having a horrendous experience when she kissed a guy who did not brush his teeth. According to Contactmusic via Filmibeat, the actress felt like crying while filming it.

Megan Fox said, “Oh my God! Screen kissing is f***ing gross. It’s a super intimate thing to do. Touching mouths? I have to really enjoy someone’s personality, not just their looks, before I’ll kiss them. This one kid I had to kiss had just eaten.”

She continued, “And he passed a piece of whatever it was into my mouth. I swear to God. Not on purpose. Like it was in his tooth or something? And it was really salty. I almost cried. I was a b***h the rest of the day.” It is unknown about which co-star she said this about, but it indeed was enough to give her a phobia about kissing someone for a movie.

On the professional front, Megan Fox was last seen in Subservience opposite Michelle Morrone. She played an artificially intelligent gynoid, and Morrone was her purchaser. It was released in September.

