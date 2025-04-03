Mark Wahlberg still has the infamous prosthetic from Boogie Nights, and he’s keeping it locked up, probably for more than one good reason. “​​Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

Imagine them digging for a phone charger and pulling out Dirk Diggler’s legendary accessory. Yeah, that’s definitely not a conversation any parent wants to have. The prosthetic, of course, was central to Wahlberg’s breakout role as Eddie Adams, aka Dirk Diggler, in Boogie Nights – a film about the rise and fall of the p*rn industry in the ’70s and ’80s.

Mark Wahlberg’s performance was a game-changer, proving that the guy who once fronted Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch could do much more than rapping and good looks. It wasn’t just about the laughs but about portraying a character that felt both larger-than-life and painfully human.

At the time, Mark Wahlberg wasn’t exactly expected to become a Hollywood heavyweight, but Boogie Nights flipped that script. His role proved the naysayers wrong. ​​“You do something remotely interesting, ‘Oh my god, he’s fantastic!’ Next thing you know, they nominate me for an Oscar and I didn’t even do anything,” Wahlberg shared to Ellen. “But I definitely worked harder than everybody and I wanted to make sure that I could prove to filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best job for them and I would do anything for them.”

Since Boogie Nights, Wahlberg’s career has skyrocketed – action films, Oscar-nominated roles, and even projects like Uncharted and Father Stu. But despite all his achievements, the prosthetic has solidified Boogie Nights in pop culture lore. The fact that Wahlberg still has it tucked away in a safe adds to the film’s absurd legacy. It was a turning point in his career and a reminder of why we still talk about Boogie Nights decades later.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Quietly Dismantle Their Empire—Is This The Final Chapter Of Their ‘Sham’ Marriage?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News