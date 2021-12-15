Lady Gaga is a popular singer who has often been in the news for calling out people whenever necessary and it is one of her many qualities that the fans absolutely adore. She does not shy away from putting forth her perspective, triggering numerous debates on social media. In the year 2011, the singer straight up shunned an interviewer who directly asked her if she had a p*nis.

The Poker Face singer has lately been in the news as her film, House of Gucci hit the theatres last month. She was seen playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the movie and her work was heavily appreciated by fans and critics alike. House of Gucci is based on a real-life story and has been directed by Blade Runner fame Ridley Scott.

In the year 2011, Lady Gaga appeared on the show 60 Seconds where she spoke on a series of topics with host Anderson Cooper. In a part of the interview, Anderson straight up asked her about the rumour that suggests she is a trans woman. “There was a rumour that you had a male appendage. That you were a hermaphrodite.”, he said.

Lady Gaga handled the question in the coolest way possible and even refused to give him a definite answer to the question. “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?”, she replied in an instant.

Lady Gaga also highlighted how her fans do not care if she has a ‘male appendage’ or not. “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”, Gaga added.

Lady Gaga’s statement instantly won the internet as LBGTQ was still a controversial topic at that time. People also called out the interviewer for asking such a personal question even though it has nothing to do with her line of work.

